Not a bad way to go out!
Anyway, one of my few clients remaining at the end was Detroit's alternative weekly, the Metro Times. Well, I heard this morning that I came in second place for editorial cartooning in the Detroit Society of Professional Journalists' annual awards!
Last year I came in third and the judges said I was a "welcome breath of fresh air with great promise for the future." Sigh...
As you may remember, while drawing for the Metro Times, I did a lot of cartoons about the economy, unemployment, and the auto industry, and I got some nice emails from laid-off auto workers about cartoons like this one. Here are two of the more popular ones:
Not a bad way to go out, right?
By the way, thanks to all of you who left me such nice comments and letters about my decision. Please know that I AM still a cartoonist, and a very politically-minded one--I'll have new projects to share with you soon!
Of course, my biggest project right now is Cartoonist Baby--she's due June 18!
2 Comments:
it's 14th of may 2010 , and i am honored because in this day i got to know your Amazing work , but i was sad to see that you quited , i read your reasons and i felt that you have every right to do so ,
but never the less i was upset , as a liberal 19 year old atheist from Arabia .. i was FORCED into Extremism Due to the ULTRA conservative environment around me .
well i really have nothing else to say , except that i noticed you are a Syfy Fan :D , and i just started a blog about that
scifiarab.blogspot.com
i really need some good cartoonist :D so if you ever wanted to help i will be more than Honored
best wishes
Ali
Ran across your cartoons via a This Modern World link way back when you were at the Crimson - always impressed by your work and choice in causes.
Plus, it was nice to educate people that never heard of Mitt Romney before he tried to hit the national scene.
Oh, and thanks for introducing me to the Boondocks, and good fortune with all your exo-cartooning adventures!
