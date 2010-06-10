Broken RSS feed for Boiling Point Blog?
Yes, I know, it's been a while! Since I went on political cartooning hiatus there's been a giganto evil oil spill, legal racial profiling in Arizona, and any other number of atrocities.
Anyway, I'm still here, still angry as ever about politics, and still VERY pregnant (39 weeks pregnant). But Blogger made me move this blog from mikhaela.net FTP publishing over to blogspot, and I worry that the RSS feed broke. Please comment if you're still able to get this--I'd like to revive this blog (relatively) soon!
10 Comments:
I got this from ctoonsattitude on my livejournal friends page, and I must say I've missed you!
39 weeks? Isn't that, like, time?!!
It came thru on the CWA end.
Thanks Mike and Kevin--I think that's only because you fixed the CWA feed, Kevin. I think everyone who subscribed to my old feed thinks I'm just silent!
And yes... 39 weeks is, like, time. But babies come when they feel like it.
Post came through over google reader via http://www.mikhaela.net/weblog/atom.xml
Yes, it came trough google reader - haven't had time to keep up with my reading lately though.. Happy last weeks of waiting, if they're not out here yet!
Oh, and to add - my reader seems to think you posted it today (20th June) even though your post says 10th June.
I've got it too on Google Reader!
Came through on Reader!
I've got the post in Google Reader, too!
It came through to Feedly, where I read it. Glad to see you again!
