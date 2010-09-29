Back in the political cartooning game! (sort of)
Hey readers, it's been a while, but ... I'm actually drawing cartoons again! Keep your eyes peeled for a few new pieces for Lambda Legal's Life Without Fair Courts Project. They'll be on immigrant rights, and available in both English and Spanish.
And I still haven't been able to fix my old blog feed. Some day I'll have time to do that...
P.S. Here's a random bonus photo of Cartoonist Baby, aka Baby Z... in a hoodie I sewed for her adorned with Masheka's doodles:
Note her natural faux-hawk (or fro-hawk, really)--she's totally punk rock.
Welcome back to cartooning. And up with fro-hawk!
Love the fro!
Belated congrats, she's amazing! Our Baby Z (is yours also named Zora, I wonder?) is 7 now, but we are equally in awe of little brother Liam, 5 months. Welcome back - can't wait to see your cartoons again!
I haven't checked in for a while. Cartoonist Baby rocks! Congratulations!
