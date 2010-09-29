Hey readers, it's been a while, but ... I'm actually drawing cartoons again! Keep your eyes peeled for a few new pieces for Lambda Legal's Life Without Fair Courts Project . They'll be on immigrant rights, and available in both English and Spanish.

And I still haven't been able to fix my old blog feed. Some day I'll have time to do that...

P.S. Here's a random bonus photo of Cartoonist Baby, aka Baby Z... in a hoodie I sewed for her adorned with Masheka's doodles:

Note her natural faux-hawk (or fro-hawk, really)--she's totally punk rock.

