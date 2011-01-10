Since I'm not drawing weekly cartoons anymore, I thought I'd occasionally post some Boiling Point Classics. Kicking it off with a 2003 cartoon above on Don't Ask, Don't Tell that is, happily, no longer relevant. The men's names have no significance, but Willow was my beloved (now deceased) toothless cat. (For more current cartoons on the topic, see the work of my pal Matt Bors).

As for new material, I'll have links to the Spanish-language cartoons on LGBT issues and immigrant rights I did for Lambda Legal's "Fair Courts Matter!" campaign as soon as they're available. (You can download the original English-language guide here, but the Spanish version has additional all-new cartoons).

Labels: classics, LGBT, toons