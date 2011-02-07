All may be quiet on the Mikhaela cartooning front right now, but after a hiatus of his own, Masheka (aka Baby Z's "Da-Da") has been busy. In between making silly faces at Z, he's been redesigning his cartooning blog What Masheka Did , and posting regularly, starting with a series of odd doodles called Cartoon Rolodex:

He was also recently(ish) featured in the gorgeous art book anthology Black Comix: African American Independent Comics, Art and Culture. That's his art in the bottom left corner:

See the Black Comix blog for more info.

And he has another project coming up, which I'll post about when I have more details.

