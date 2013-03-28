Cartoon: What Causes Rape?
Masheka and I have a new Steubenville-inspired cartoon for Women's eNews about what doesn't (and what DOES) cause rape. Click through thumbnail for the full cartoon:
And a tip of the pen to the always amazing Jaclyn Friedman (co-author of Yes Means Yes: Visions of Female Sexual Power and a World Without Rape) for giving my sketch a quick peek to make sure it was on-point!
5 Comments:
There are three other things that cause rape,a victims silence, the public excusing rape and of course genetics, rapists tend to breed rapists.
Not sure what I think of that (especially the genetic one—that sounds suspicious to me!)... many victims of rape are silent because they fear stigma or that nothing positive will come out of reporting a rape... but that doesn't CAUSE rape. The public excusing rape is awful too, but still not the cause. The root cause of rape is still a rapist who decides to rape someone.
i wouldnt say those things cause rape anon, just that they fascilitate it.certainly if a girl wants not to be raped, saying no is the first step to take though.
Michael, a woman shouldn't have to say "no" not to get raped... and an unconscious woman doesn't really have that option. Lack of consent is not consent—what's required is a clear "yes."
The main cause of rape is the rapist himself!
