Masheka and I will be tabling with our Cartoonists With Attitude pals Keith Knight (creator of "The K Chronicles" and "The Knight Life") and Jen Sorensen (of "Slowpoke" fame) at the always fabulous 2011 Small Press Expo. More details to come!

What: SPX 2011

Where:

Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center

5701 Marinelli Road

Bethesda, MD 20852

Subway: White Flint Station

When: Open to the public Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 2011.

Saturday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday: noon – 6:00 pm

Bonus photo: Here we are with CWAer Matt Bors at SPX in 2006:

