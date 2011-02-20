Mikhaela & Masheka (plus Keith Knight & Jen Sorensen) at SPX 2011
Masheka and I will be tabling with our Cartoonists With Attitude pals Keith Knight (creator of "The K Chronicles" and "The Knight Life") and Jen Sorensen (of "Slowpoke" fame) at the always fabulous 2011 Small Press Expo. More details to come!
What: SPX 2011
Where:
Bethesda North Marriott Hotel & Conference Center
5701 Marinelli Road
Bethesda, MD 20852
Subway: White Flint Station
When: Open to the public Saturday and Sunday, September 10 and 11, 2011.
Saturday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
Sunday: noon – 6:00 pm
Bonus photo: Here we are with CWAer Matt Bors at SPX in 2006:
