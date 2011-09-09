Masheka at SPX this weekend in DC/MD + De Cunjah Man preview
But Masheka and some of my Cartoonists With Attitude friends will be there. And Masheka has a sneak preview of his latest comic. Here's the scoop:
First, have a sneak peek at the first panel of my adaptation of 'De Cunjah Man' in African-American Classics: Graphic Classics Vol. 22 on sale December 2011.
Aaaaaaaand this weekend, September 10 & 11 in Bethesda, MD, I'll be at the 2011 Small Press Expo peddling books with Jen Sorensen and hanging out with Keith Knight and other cartoonist pals.
Unfortunately my better half, Mikhaela Reid, can't make it this year, so this will be my first convention without a buffer between my many neuroses and the public at large. Me nervous! Hope ya like sweaty handshakes and mumblecore!
Labels: conventions, events
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
Subscribe to Post Comments [Atom]
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home