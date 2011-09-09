So sadly, I won't be able to attend SPX this year after all--the baby (well, rampaging toddler) has recently rebelled against all forms of travel longer than a short subway ride, and insists on running around in circles dancing and screaming loudly at all times...

But Masheka and some of my Cartoonists With Attitude friends will be there. And Masheka has a sneak preview of his latest comic. Here's the scoop:

Labels: conventions, events