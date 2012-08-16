Hey folks! While I've been super quiet over here on the Boiling Point, I've been continuing to blog about sewing and crafts at Polka Dot Overload ... and to do a bunch of illustrations, too.

Here's a cover illustration I did for a digital sewing pattern download for Cake Patterns by the Consulting Dressmaker: (full details here)





And here's my "Sewing Through the Decades" illustration (details here) for We Sew Retro's blog...





It's also the timeline cover photo for the We Sew Retro Facebook page. Here's a screenshot of the art in action:





And I've got some other POLITICAL cartooning projects in the works. More soon! I'm not dead! Etc.

