Brooklyn Book Festival: Sunday Sept. 18 (Free!)
As I said previously, I can't make it to SPX in Bethesda, but I will be hanging out at Masheka and Keith Knight's table at the FREE Brooklyn Book Festival next Sunday Sept. 18:
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2011
10 AM - 6 PM
BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL
209 JORALEMON STREET
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK 11201
MORE THAN 260 AUTHORS AT THE BROOKLYN BOOK FESTIVAL
Larry McMurtry, Terry McMillan, Jennifer Egan, Eoin Colfer, John Sayles,
Joyce Carol Oates, Craig Thompson, Walter Mosley, Adrian Tomine,
Amitav Ghosh, Jean Valentine, Jules Feiffer, Senator Joseph Lieberman,
Rachel Hawkins, Sam McBratney, Jacqueline Woodson,
Jhumpa Lahiri, Mo Willems, Pete Hamill and many more
The Brooklyn Book Festival is the largest free literary event in New York City presenting an array of literary stars and emerging authors who represent the exciting world of literature today. One of America’s premier book festivals, this hip, smart, diverse gathering attracts thousands of book lovers of all ages.
