10 AM - 6 PM



BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL

209 JORALEMON STREET

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK 11201



MORE THAN 260 AUTHORS AT THE BROOKLYN BOOK FESTIVAL



Larry McMurtry, Terry McMillan, Jennifer Egan, Eoin Colfer, John Sayles,



Joyce Carol Oates, Craig Thompson, Walter Mosley, Adrian Tomine,



Amitav Ghosh, Jean Valentine, Jules Feiffer, Senator Joseph Lieberman,



Rachel Hawkins, Sam McBratney, Jacqueline Woodson,



Jhumpa Lahiri, Mo Willems, Pete Hamill and many more



The Brooklyn Book Festival is the largest free literary event in New York City presenting an array of literary stars and emerging authors who represent the exciting world of literature today. One of America’s premier book festivals, this hip, smart, diverse gathering attracts thousands of book lovers of all ages.