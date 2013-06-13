I know this blog is a bit quiet these days (though I'm very busy sewing and knitting over at Polka Dot Overload), but I still have the occasional cartoon for you. Google Reader goes dark on July 1, so follow The Boiling Point blog with Bloglovin' if you want to stay in the loop on new posts.





I know Bloglovin' has some bugs and is missing a few features—the ability to save posts to read later, for example--but I prefer it to the other options for one huge reason: it lets you read actual blog pages in their own design, the way they're meant to look... and it gives bloggers pageviews.





Why do pageviews matter? Many bloggers rely on people actually viewing their sites (instead of just the text and photos from a single post) to earn money from ads, sponsors, Etsy shops and links. When you read a post through something like Google Reader, that didn't count as a pageview. So every time you view an actual blog, or read it through Bloglovin', you are helping to support your favorite bloggers!





I don't make MUCH money from ads on my two blogs but I have noticed since folks started switching over to Bloglovin' my pageviews have doubled (30,000/month average now). And instead of $10/month from Google Adsense, I'm seeing $30 or more. (That may not sound like much, but I live on a REALLY tight budget!)





So again—please follow me on Bloglovin'!





P.P.S. If you are a blogger, even if you don't make the switch to reading blogs on Bloglovin', you should still claim your blog over there to have more control when people subscribe to you that way!

Labels: meta