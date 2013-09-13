Just in time for SPX 2013 Small Press Expo in Bethesda this weekend Sept. 14/15 (and by just in time, I mean the minicomic version of this book is printing at Staples as I type this) I finished my first (full-color) children's book, Susan's Mess.





It's the story of Susan, who was the neatest girl in the world, and had never, ever in her life made a mess — even as a baby. Until one day... a MESS made itself.





I should note — since this is my political cartooning blog — that there isn't any overtly political content in this book, but I wanted to share it for those of you who might be interested. It's about a spunky little girl who is a bit TOO fond of cleaning her room and alphabetizing her books. (Like my daughter, she does happen to be from a biracial family — it's amazing how few kids in children's books are.)





Once SPX is over, I'll see how many are left for sale, and will also be putting it up as an e-book and print-on-demand book.





